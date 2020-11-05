IPL 2020, qualifier 1: Every night can't be yours, says DC skipper Shreyas Iyer after getting thrashed by MI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer in action in Dubai on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals learnt it the hard way what it means to have prior experience of playing IPL play-offs often as four-time champions Mumbai Indians hammered the capital outfit by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Thursday to reach their sixth IPL final.

While Jasprit Bumrah (4/13) and Trent Boult (2/9) did the irreparable damage to the rivals in the powerplay while defending a huge 201, DC were also at blame for being timid on the night as the side had chances in the game to tilt it in their favour but the side never grabbed those chances.

Following the heavy defeat, a disappointed DC captain Shreyas Iyer did acknowledge that they failed to pounce on the chances thrown at them but wasn't willing to criticise his players for the failure.

"Very tough. I don't want to talk anything negative about the side, but going forward we have to make sure we come out with a solid mindset. We were on top of the game especially in that phase when we got two wickets, and they were 110 for in 13 or 14 overs. That is when we should have capitalised more," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The team did have few positives on the night in R Ashwin, who picked three wickets, while Marcus Stoinis chipped in with a 65 in the rather disappointing Delhi innings. Iyer particularly valued Ashwin's contribution to the team.

."Ashwin was brilliant. He is always there, offering something for the team. He plays with the batsmen's minds. Great to have his inputs as a captain," he said.

