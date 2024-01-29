Marcus Stoinis agrees to BBL contract extension with Melbourne Stars

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marcus Stoinis.

Marcus Stoinis has agreed to a three-year-long contract extension with Melbourne Stars and will therefore remain a part of the franchise until the end of BBL season 16.

The 34-year-old allrounder re-signed the contract "before the commencement of the BBL signing embargo on 24th January," Melbourne Stars said in a statement to confirm the development.

Stoinis is a hot commodity in the T20 circuit as he wields a phenomenal record in the shortest format of the sport.

The Perth-born has played a total of 255 T20 games across the globe and has aggregated 5261 runs at an impressive strike rate of 136.96.

His batting numbers include a ton and 27 half-centuries with a career-best of 147*. The power-hitter has smashed a total of 427 fours and 226 maximums. He has also snared 118 scalps in the format with three four-wicket hauls and best bowling figures of 4/15.

The General Manager of Melbourne Stars, Blair Crouch, believes that the contract extension of Stoinis is a testimony to the allrounder's faith in where Stars are headed and that his continued presence in Stars' dressing room "will play a huge role over the next few years in developing the next generation at the Stars".

"Marcus is obviously one of the most experienced and well performed T20 players in Australia over the last decade and for him to commit for another three seasons is a great demonstration of the faith he has in where we are headed," said Melbourne Stars General Manager, Blair Crouch, in the statement released by Stars.

"He is one of the most in-demand T20 players in the world and as we saw on New Year's Eve again this year, when he was at his destructive best, he is one of very few players who can win a match off his own bat.

"As well as what Marcus brings on the field, he, along with the other senior players will play a huge role over the next few years in developing the next generation at the Stars."