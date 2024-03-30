Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LSG vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's valiant effort in vain as Lucknow pull off maiden win of IPL 2024

LSG vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's valiant effort in vain as Lucknow pull off maiden win of IPL 2024

Quinton de Kock's fifty and quickfire knocks from Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran helped Lucknow Super Giants post 199/8 against Punjab Kings while batting first at Ekana Cricket Stadium in the 11th match of the IPL 2024.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2024 23:41 IST
Shikhar Dhawan's efforts in vain
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shikhar Dhawan's efforts in vain

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a stunning comeback win to defeat Punjab Kings by 21 runs in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow added over 100 runs for the opening wicket but impressive bowling spells from Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan boosted LSG to an impressive win.

Nicholas Pooran captained Lucknow today as KL Rahul surprisingly started as an impact player. LSG handed IPL debuts to spinner Manimaran Siddarth and young Delhi-born pacer Mayank Yadav with the latter making an instant impact with his pace.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (substituted by Naveen-ul-Haq), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (substituted by Prabhsimran Singh).

Related Stories
Why is KL Rahul playing as impact player in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash?

Why is KL Rahul playing as impact player in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash?

WATCH | Mayank Yadav clocks 156kph, claims three big wickets on his IPL debut

WATCH | Mayank Yadav clocks 156kph, claims three big wickets on his IPL debut

Who is Mayank Yadav, LSG player who bowled fastest ball in IPL 2024 and starred for Lucknow?

Who is Mayank Yadav, LSG player who bowled fastest ball in IPL 2024 and starred for Lucknow?

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement