LSG vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's valiant effort in vain as Lucknow pull off maiden win of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a stunning comeback win to defeat Punjab Kings by 21 runs in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow added over 100 runs for the opening wicket but impressive bowling spells from Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan boosted LSG to an impressive win.

Nicholas Pooran captained Lucknow today as KL Rahul surprisingly started as an impact player. LSG handed IPL debuts to spinner Manimaran Siddarth and young Delhi-born pacer Mayank Yadav with the latter making an instant impact with his pace.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (substituted by Naveen-ul-Haq), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (substituted by Prabhsimran Singh).

