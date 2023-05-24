LSG vs MI: Mumbai Indians eliminate Lucknow Super Giants, advance to Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team MI

Mumbai Indians registered an easy win against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator played on Wednesday. In the match played at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai, Mumbai beat Lucknow by 81 runs. Coming to bat first after winning the toss, MI registered a score of 182/8 (20 overs). In response, LSG were bundled out for just 101 runs.

With the win, Mumbai Indians have qualified for the Qualifier 2 to be played against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26, Friday. The winner of which will then be qualified for the final match to be played on May 28 against Chennai Super Kings. CSK defeated GT by 15 runs on Tuesday to seal the berth in the summit clash.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

LSG Substitutes: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

MI Substitutes: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier

Latest Cricket News