Hello and a warm welcome everyone to the live coverage of match number 63 in IPL 2023. It's Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Two closely placed teams in the IPL 2023 Points table are having a go at each other in a big match in the latter phase of the tournament. This is a must-win for both teams to keep their playoff chances high. So, sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game.