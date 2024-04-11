LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match 26: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL LSG and DC players at the IPL 2024

LSG vs DC Preview: Lucknow Super Giants are set to clash against Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Lucknow enter the game with three successive wins and are clear favourites against bottom-placed Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul's LSG started the season with a heavy loss against Rajasthan Royals but made a strong comeback. Lucknow registered a huge 33-run win while defending 163 against Gujarat Titans in their last game at Ekana Cricket Stadium after impressive bowling from Yash Thakur and Krunal Pandya.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings but that was their only win in five games in the IPL 2024. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi suffered a 29-run defeat while chasing a big target of 235 against Mumbai Indians in their last game.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are expected to miss the rising speedster Mayank Yadav as he walked out after bowling one over against Gujarat due to a soreness in the lower abdominal area. Delhi Capitals are expected to field the same playing eleven as Mitchell Marsh is unlikely to recover from his hamstring injury on time.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 26th T20 match

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: Friday, April 12 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

LSG vs DC Head-to-Head Record:

Lucknow Super Giants dominate the head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals with three wins in all three past encounters. LSG recorded a dominant 50-run win when both teams last faced in the IPL 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Matches LSG Won DC Won No Result 3 3 0 0

Matches at Ekana Stadium LSG Won DC Won No Result 1 1 0 0

LSG vs DC Predicted Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.