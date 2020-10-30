Image Source : INDIA TV KXIP vs RR: How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

KXIP vs RR Stream: Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 50th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Abu Dhabi. The Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals (KXIP vs RR) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, IPL 2020 Live, KXIP vs RR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch ipl live match, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how to watch live cricket match in jio tv, live tv cricket match, hotstar live cricket match today online, star sports live streaming, star sports cricket live ipl, live streaming cricket match today, star sports live ipl 2020 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals live score here.

It was one of the best IPL games when the last time the two faced each other. Rahul Tewatia pulled off an epic heist as the Royals stunned Kings XI in Sharjah. Since then, Royals incurred a topsy turvy journey, gasping for survival in the contest while Kings XI finished bottom of the table in the first half before bouncing back to win five in a row and stand close to the playoffs. But all is not certain for the resurgent KXIP although their revival run has certainly placed them in a comfort zone wher they can afford to lose one of their remaining two games but would then have to rely on other factors. The Royals, on the other hand, have to win both their remaining games to stay in contention for the playoffs.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 29 (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage