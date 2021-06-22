Live Blog India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 5: Follow live updates from Southampton

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Live Blog India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 5: Follow Live Updates and commentary of Day 5 of World Test Championship final in Southampton.

Live Blog India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, Day 5

: The Day 4 of the WTC Final was washed out due to incessant rain while on Day 3, New Zealand made a bright start, thanks to Kyle Jamieson who dismissed Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant early to put India on backfoot. Ajinkya Rahane showed some resistance but succumbed to a short-pitched delivery from Neil Wagner on 49. India lost their last seven wickets of the innings within 68 runs, as they were bowled out on 217.

The Kiwis then managed to put 101 runs on the board before bad light stopped play but not before they lost both in-form openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54). With incessant rain expected on the day, Kane Williamson (12* off 37) and Ross Taylor (0* off 2) will resume Kiwi innings. [Live Streaming].