Live Streaming India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final Day 5: How to watch Live WTC Final Online

The Live streaming of the India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final will be available on Hotstar and aired on Star Sports Network.

After Day 4 washed out due to incessant rain, India and New Zealand will look to gain early advantage on Day 5, which is also expecting some rain delay. When play ended prematurely on Day 3 due to poor visibility on the third day of the World Test Championship final at the Agean Bowl on Sunday, New Zealand were in a strong position at 101 for two wickets, replying to India's 217 first-innings' 217.

At close of play, captain Kane Williamson was batting on 12 (37 balls, 1x4). Devon Conway (54, 222 minutes, 153 balls, 6x4s) was out just moments before the umpires decided that the light was not good enough for play. Mohammad Shami superbly caught Conway at mid-on off Ishant Sharma to sort of make up for going wicketless despite bowling brilliantly. Conway's was the first half-century of the match so far.

At what time does India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final begin?

India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final will start at 03.00 PM.

When is India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final?

India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final will take place from June 18 to June 23.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final?

You can watch India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final?

You can watch India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will Young, Tom Blundell

