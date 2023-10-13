Legendary English cricketer and former captain Alastair Cook retires from all forms of cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alastair Cook after winning Ashes 2015

The legendary English cricket Alastair Cook announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Friday, October 13. The former captain had already retired from international cricket in 2018 but consistently played county cricket with Essex till the 2023 season.

The 38-year-old left-handed batter retires from cricket as one of the most decorated English cricketers and one of the finest red-ball batters of all time. Cook made his international debut against India in 2006 in Nagpur and also played his last match against India in September 2018 at The Oval. He famously scored hundreds in his first and last international matches to remain in fans' memories forever.

Cook revealed that he was proud to be part of the England team that achieved success and added that it is the right time to move on to make a way for the new generation.

"Today I am announcing my retirement and the end of my career as a professional cricketer," Cook said in a statement released by Essex County club. "It is not easy to say goodbye. For more than two decades, cricket has been so much more than my job. It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, create deep friendships that will last a lifetime.

"From the eight-year-old boy who first played for Wickham Bishops Under 11s to now, I end with a strange feeling of sadness mixed with pride. Although above all, I am incredibly happy. It is the right time for this part of my life to come to an end. I have always given absolutely everything I possibly have to be the best player I could be, but now I want to make way for the new generation to take over."

Cook remains England's most successful Test team captain with 24 wins in 59 matches he led. He leads England's scoring chart in Tests with 12472 runs in 161 matches and also holds the record for most hundreds, 33, for his country. Cook also registered over 33000 runs in domestic cricket with 88 centuries and received a prestigious knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

