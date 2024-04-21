La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live: How to watch El Clasico live for free on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid and Barcelona players at Super Copa de Espana Final in January 2024

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to revive their famous football rivalry in the El Clasico clash at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. With eight points separating two giants at the top of the La Liga 2023-24 table, the fixture is expected to produce a mouth-watering clash in the potential title decider.

Both teams are entering this game after UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg fixtures. Real Madrid overcame English champions Manchester City while Paris Saint-Germain knocked out the Catalan giants by 1-4.

However, Xavi's men remain unbeaten in the last ten league games having last suffered a defeat to Villarreal in January this year. Los Blancos are closing in on another title with just one defeat in 31 games this season and will more 11 points clear of their rivals with a win on Sunday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the free live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in India:

When is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played on Sunday, April 21.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will begin at 9:30 PM Local Time (Madrid, Spain) and 12:30 AM IST (April 22)

Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match on TV in India?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match on Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 3 TV channels in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match online in India?

Indian fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match online for free on the JioCinema app and website.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Possible Playing XIs

Barcelona XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen ; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphina.

Real Madrid XI: Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Anotonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.