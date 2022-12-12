Clueless KL Rahul has no answer as to why Pujara was made Vice Captain in presence of himself, Rishabh Pant

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pujara and Dravid | File Photo

The last time we got a proper update about Test captaincy, BCCI was looking to groom Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah as future leaders. Pujara did not find any mention in this discussion.

Plans? What Plans?

But now, out of the blue, Pujara, who was just about holding onto his spot in the squad has been named as the Vice Captain of the team in the presence of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

"Regarding vice-captain, at least I don't know what is the criteria. Whoever is picked, you give yourself a pat on the back. It really doesn't change too many things, everybody in the team knows their roles and responsibilities," said KL when asked about the Vice Captaincy choice.

When asked if Pant could have been a better option, KL said, "Rishabh and Pujara both have been brilliant for us in Test cricket and have done the job so many times. So we really don't think much. The team wins as eleven players and when we go down we go down as a whole team. Everyone has responsibility."

Shubman Gill Has Delivered

Talking about Shubman Gill, Rahul said that Gill has been a brilliant player and has done the job for the team whenever he has got the opportunity.

"Shubman has been a brilliant player and it is wonderful to see his transformation (in ODIs). In Tests, whenever he has got the opportunity he has done the job for the team. He has the temperament for the longest format. In every format, he is exciting. What we can do is back exciting and talented players," said Rahul.

India come into the Test series on the back of their second-ever ODI series defeat vs Bangladesh. The hosts won the first two games, but the Men in Blue dominated the 3rd ODI on the back of Kishan's 200.

The first Test match will begin on December 14.

