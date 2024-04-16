KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata-Rajasthan meet at Eden Gardens in top of table clash

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata-Rajasthan meet at Eden Gardens in top of table clashKKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, the top-of-the-table clash is set to unfold at the Eden Gardens in the middle of the week. It's a clash of two extreme heavyweights. One does damage more with the bat and the other is deadly more with the ball. It's a one that one can hardly miss to watch. After being on the road for three of their first four games, KKR are at home for five games in a row. They won the first of those five against Lucknow Super Giants earlier and will now look to dethrone RR from the top with their batting might.
Rajasthan have been at home for four of their five opening games and are travelling a bit now. They have bounced back from their only loss to Gujarat Titans with a hard-fought win over Punjab Kings. With the bowling might they pose, it will be a contest to watch out for with the bat and the ball.