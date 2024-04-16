Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata-Rajasthan meet at Eden Gardens in top of table clash

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals as the table toppers go head-to-head at the Eden Gardens. Both the teams have enjoyed a pretty strong season and the results speak for that too. Follow for the latest updates on the KKR vs RR clash.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 17:34 IST
KKR vs RR IPL 2024 live score and latest updates
Image Source : INDIA TV KKR vs RR IPL 2024.

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata-Rajasthan meet at Eden Gardens in top of table clash

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, the top-of-the-table clash is set to unfold at the Eden Gardens in the middle of the week. It's a clash of two extreme heavyweights. One does damage more with the bat and the other is deadly more with the ball. It's a one that one can hardly miss to watch. After being on the road for three of their first four games, KKR are at home for five games in a row. They won the first of those five against Lucknow Super Giants earlier and will now look to dethrone RR from the top with their batting might.

Rajasthan have been at home for four of their five opening games and are travelling a bit now. They have bounced back from their only loss to Gujarat Titans with a hard-fought win over Punjab Kings. With the bowling might they pose, it will be a contest to watch out for with the bat and the ball.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates: KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  Apr 16, 2024 5:34 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs RR top-of-the-table clash

    It's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, the top-of-the-table clash in the Indian Premier League. Two teams with red-hot form, and two teams with mighty batting and bowling will look to overpower each other for the bragging rights. KKR's batting might will be up against RR's bowling brilliance at the Eden Gardens. I, Varun Malik, Welcome you as we ride together for his mouth-watering face-off. Stay tuned for the updates.

