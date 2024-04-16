KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata-Rajasthan meet at Eden Gardens in top of table clash

It's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, the top-of-the-table clash in the Indian Premier League. Two teams with red-hot form, and two teams with mighty batting and bowling will look to overpower each other for the bragging rights. KKR's batting might will be up against RR's bowling brilliance at the Eden Gardens. I, Varun Malik, Welcome you as we ride together for his mouth-watering face-off. Stay tuned for the updates.