'Kitni bhi purani franchise kyon na ho jaaye...': Irfan reacts after Rohit Sharma's stint ends as MI captain

Mumbai Indians made the big yet expected call of appointing Hardik Pandya as the captain in place of Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise for more than 10 seasons. It was on the cards given Hardik was captain at his previous side, Gujarat Titans, and was traded back to Mumbai but the timing surprised many as everyone felt that it might happen after the 2024 edition of the IPL.

Rohit is the joint-most successful captain of IPL history having led the Mumbai Indians to five trophies. Hence, it would not be an easy task for Hardik to step into Rohit's shoes. However, if his stint with the Gujarat Titans is anything to go by, he led the new side to a title in its very first year and another final finish in the second as they dropped short of a second consecutive title by a few inches and there is a promise.

Rohit started his career at Mumbai Indians in 2011 and in the middle of the third season in 2013, he was handed the captaincy after Ricky Ponting stepped down following the lack of results in the first six games. Rohit helped Mumbai win the title in the very same year and four more in the next 10 seasons. Rohit led Mumbai Indians in 158 games in the IPL and the Men in Blue won 87 of them.

Reacting to Mumbai Indians' decision, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that Rohit's name will always remain at the top whenever the franchise's name is taken.

"Kitne bhi saal ki purani ye franchise kyon na ho jaae sabse upar naam Rohit Sharma ka rahega (No matter how old this franchise gets, Rohit Sharma's name will always be at the top)," Irfan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mumbai Indians in a statement said that Rohit will continue to be with the side and share his experience with the youngsters and continue to play as a batter.

