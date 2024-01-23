Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Kevin Pietersen voices support for Virat Kohli following latter's withdrawal from first two Tests vs England

Kevin Pietersen voices support for Virat Kohli following latter's withdrawal from first two Tests vs England

India are second on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with two wins in four games and a PCT (Points Percentage System) of 54.16. Australia are on the top.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2024 7:52 IST
Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen.

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen has come out in support of Virat Kohli following the latter's decision to withdraw from the first two Tests of the five-match series against England starting on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pietersen took to the social media platform 'X', formerly Twitter, to voice his support for Virat and urged people to 'respect' the decision.

"If a sportsman pulls out for personal reasons, RESPECT IT! End of!" Pietersen wrote on X.

For the unversed, Virat requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Test matches against England citing personal reasons and the board approved it.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series," a BCCI media advisory read.

Related Stories
BCCI Awards: Lifetime Achievement for Ravi Shastri, Shubman Gill set to be 'Cricketer of the Year'

BCCI Awards: Lifetime Achievement for Ravi Shastri, Shubman Gill set to be 'Cricketer of the Year'

Opportunity to take heaps of wickets: Bumrah's challenge to 'Bazball' ahead of England Test series

Opportunity to take heaps of wickets: Bumrah's challenge to 'Bazball' ahead of England Test series

India's U19 World Cup 2012 winners set to square off against Men in Blue

India's U19 World Cup 2012 winners set to square off against Men in Blue

The apex cricketing body in the country also urged the fans "to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons" and to support the " Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series".

The All India Men's Senior Selection Committee will name Virat's replacement soon.

India vs England Test series schedule:

Date Match Time Venue
January 25-29 1st Test 9:30 AM Hyderabad
February 2-6 2nd Test 9:30 AM Visakhapatnam
February 15-19 3rd Test 9:30 AM Rajkot
February 23-27 4th Test 9:30 AM Ranchi
March 7-11 5th Test 9:30 AM Dharamsala

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News