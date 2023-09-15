'Keeping bigger picture in mind'- Rohit Sharma explains team changes after narrow defeat against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan during Asia Cup match on Sep 15, 2023

Indian cricket team explained changes to the team after a six-run loss to Bangladesh in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Friday, September 15. India failed to chase the 266-run target despite a brilliant hundred from Shubman Gill as Bangladesh walked away with a consolation win.

Apart from Gill's impressive knock, the biggest talking point of the game was the five changes made to the playing eleven that beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday. India dropped Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj to test their bench strength. But India's decision to make this many changes clearly cost them as they suffered their third defeat in the last four ODI encounters against Bangladesh.

But Rohit defended his team selection after a heartbreaking loss and said the management was thinking about the bigger picture (future). Rohit said that the changes don't reflect their gameplay as he only wanted to give a chance to players selected in the ICC World Cup 2023 team. Rohit also showered praise on centurion Shubman Gill who now tops the scoring chart in the tournament with 275 runs in five innings.

"We wanted to give some game time to the guys, keeping the bigger picture in mind. Not compromising on how we wanted to play this game. Get in some players who are likely to play in the World Cup. Axar batted brilliantly, but couldn't finish. He showed a lot of character. But credit to the Bangladesh bowlers. Not to forget, Gill's hundred was brilliant. He backs his game; he knows exactly how he wants to play. Pretty clear on what he wants to do for the team. Look at his form over the last year. Pretty solid against the new ball. Works really hard; there's no optional practice for Gill," Rohit Sharma said during the post-match presentation.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

