Kane Williamson back as No.1 in ICC Test Player Rankings

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has regained the top spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings for batsmen after his two patient knocks en route to the team's win in the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton last week.

Williamson scored 49 and 52 in the final against India which helped him amass 900 points and subsequently take the top spot in ICC Rankings. He now stands 10 points ahead of second-placed Steve Smith, to whom he had conceded the top spot two weeks back.

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor, who scored an unbeaten 47 alongside Williamson in the second innings at the Hampshire Bowl, jumped hree places to 14th position while left-hander Devon Conway has gained 18 slots to reach 42nd place.

Kyle Jamieson, the Player of the Match, reached a career-best 13th rank in the bowler's list after finishing with figures of five for 31 and two for 30.

For India, the only notable gain was that of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. His scores of 49 and 15 helped him advance three places to 13th position. Virat Kohli remains at No.4 in the batting list while Ravindra Jadeja slipped behind West Indian Jason Holder to second position after spending a week on top of the all-rounders list.