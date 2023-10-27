ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler raises loss of captaincy prospect as England sink in World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler and Joe Root.

ENG vs SL: England captain Jos Buttler is completely perplexed and disappointed over his team's run in the World Cup 2023. The defending champions hit a new low when they were outclassed by Sri Lanka in their fifth match of the tournament, which all but finished any realistic chances of a title defence. The three Lions have just one win in their opening five matches.

After losing the match to Sri Lanka, Buttler raised the potential prospect of losing captaincy after the tournament ends in India. He first expressed his disappointment over the ongoing run in the tournament. "It’s incredibly disappointing, incredibly frustrating. We're not just losing, we're losing by a long way and playing a long way short of our best. So, absolutely, huge disappointment," Buttler said after the loss in Bengaluru.

He also opened up on his performance and what he thinks about the captaincy after the tournament ends. "There's no one else who can score your own runs or take your own wickets. That comes from the start, from the captain at the front. I've been a long way short of my best. As a leader, you want to lead through your own performance and I've not been able to do that. I think you're always questioning as captain, you know, how you can get the best out of players, how you can get the team moving in the right direction," he said.

Buttler said that he has confidence in his leadership skills but a call on his captaincy has to be taken by the management above. "I certainly have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a leader and captain and first and foremost as a player, but if you're asking if I should still be captaining the team that's a question for the guys above me," the wicket-keeper batter added.

Even though England have not been completely out of the World Cup 2023, there is only a mathematical chance of the team progressing further to the semifinals. They have just two points in the first five matches and can at maximum reach 10 points if they win the remaining four. This would also require other results to fall their way

