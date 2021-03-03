Jasprit Bumrah on leave to prepare for marriage: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was relieved from the squad ahead of the fourth Test against England.

Last week, Jasprit Bumrah was relieved from the Indian squad for the fourth and final Test of the series against England. It was announced by the BCCI that Bumrah has been granted leave for "personal reasons."

Now, it has come to the knowledge that Bumrah is set to get married, and he took the leave to prepare for the wedding ceremony. According to ANI, the sources in the BCCI in the know of development have confirmed that Bumrah is to get married soon.

"He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source said.

Bumrah, who took part in the first Test of the series against England, was rested for the second game as part of the workload-management policy for the pacer.

He made a return to the side in the third Test but only bowled six overs, due to the wicket's significant assistance to spinners.

Bumrah has already been rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. The squad for the three-match ODI series is not announced yet.

India are leading the four-match series 2-1 against England, with the fourth and final Test set to start on March 4. A win or a draw would secure India's place in the final of the World Test Championship.