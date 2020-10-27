IPL 2020: Bowling yorkers in Super Over is easier said than done, says MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Jasprit Bumrah

Whether it’s playing for Indian cricket team or Mumbai Indians, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been the go-to man for captains in crunch situations. The bowler’s accuracy to bowl yorkers while varying pace and length at will has often seen him restrict batsmen from going in the death overs.

There are numerous such examples across the season, including his implausible five for two wickets Super Over in an eventual loss to Kings XI Punjab more than a week ago.

While his ability to bowl yorkers are widely praised, the 26-year-old pacer said yorker isn’t always the hack in death overs as a bowler need to take in numerous factors before presiding over an approach.

He also explained that bowling in death and Super Over are two different things, especially when you are not in the middle of the action after the last match was bowled

“So it’s difficult to just categorise it at one go but it’s different. Sometimes you might be sitting in your dressing room and not expecting to bowl the Super Over and suddenly you have to get ready and have to start from word go. So it depends on different people; how they treat it,” Bumrah said on Mumbai Indians Twitter handle.

The Gujarat cricketer gave a keen insight on how he goes about his bowling in such crunch situation.

“For me, I try to keep it simple. Try to assess the wicket, assess the situation, the boundary sizes and all that. Then I choose my options. It’s very easy to say, you just have to bowl the yorker or slower deliveries. You have to be very proactive and smart with what approach you want to and what the wicket is helping as well. So all of these things I try to keep in mind and try to do what I can,” Bumrah said.

