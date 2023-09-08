'It's a tiny mind switch': AB de Villiers believes Suryakumar Yadav will do well in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AB de Villiers and Suryakumar Yadav

South Africa's 360-degree AB de Villiers was relieved to see the new title holder Suryakumar Yadav to be picked in India's squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue named a 15-member squad for the 50-over World Cup in India and picked Suryakumar over the likes of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson as a likely backup for Shreyas Iyer. SKY, who has been the most dangerous batter in T20Is has not cracked the ODI code yet but de Villiers believes he has all the abilities to do well in the 50-over format.

Speaking on Suryakumar's selection in the squad for the World Cup, the former Proteas cricketer said, "I am relieved to see SKY in the World Cup squad. You guys know I am a big fan. He plays in a similar fashion to how I used to in T20 cricket." While the ODI cricket requires more temperament and a patient approach, de Villiers feels it is just a tiny switch of mind for Suryakumar to find his feet going in the format. "He hasn't cracked ODI cricket yet, but it's a tiny mind switch that he has got to make. He has all the ability to do it and I hope he gets his opportunity in the World Cup," he added.

The former RCB star also opened up on Sanju Samson's qualities, stating he has all the shots in the book. "I have been at the receiving end at Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB during Samson’s 92 not out with the ball flying all over the place. He has all the shots as well and it's all about the mind and adjusting to ODI cricket," he added.

India had to make some tough calls when they picked their squad for the 50-over World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma stated that the think tank looked at all the ways to pick the best balance for the team but some players will be left out ultimately. "We looked at all the ways to look at how to get the players in. There will be some missing out and that happens every time. We can fit only 15 players. We looked at how to create a good balance and this is the best we could get," Sharma said in a joint press conference along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar while picking India's squad recently.

