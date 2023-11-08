"It will be India vs..": Chetan Sharma predicts finalists of World Cup 2023 | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Final of World Cup 2023 is set to be played on November 19

The ongoing World Cup in India is in the last stage of the league phase with the semifinal race heating up. India was the first team to qualify for the knockouts even as they are the only unbeaten side in this mega event while South Africa and Australia have sealed their spots in top four. Perhaps, one of the semifinals is set to take place between the Proteas and five-time champions Aussies.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and chief selector Chetan Sharma has predicted the finalists of World Cup 2023 while exclusively speaking to India TV. The final of the mega event is scheduled to be played on November 19 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with more than 1 lakh people expected to witness one of the teams lift the trophy next week. According to Chetan Sharma, India and Australia will be locking horns in the summit clash of World Cup 2023.

If that happens, it will be a repeat of the 2003 final when Australia, led by Ricky Ponting, had defeated Sourav Ganguly-led India comfortably. Before that, New Zealand and Pakistan are realistically in race to make it to the semifinal with the Kiwis facing Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 9). On the other hand, Pakistan will lock horns against England on Saturday (November 11) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

If New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, Pakistan will have to win against England by a big margin. But if the BlackCaps lose or the rain washes out the match in Bengaluru, Pakistan will only have to beat the defending champions to set the semifinal date against arch-rivals India in Kolkata. However, Chetan Sharma reckons New Zealand will seal their fourth spot on Thursday itself beating Sri Lanka.

"According to me, New Zealand are the favourites to be the fourth semifinalists. They only have to beat Sri Lanka which they might do easily with the kind of cricket they have played in this World Cup so far. If they win, net run-rate will come into the equation for Pakistan and it won't be easy for them to win big against England," Chetan said.

