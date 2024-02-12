Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Irfan Pathan slams 'padosi' for 'finding pleasure' in India's U19 Men's World Cup final defeat to Australia

Irfan Pathan slams 'padosi' for 'finding pleasure' in India's U19 Men's World Cup final defeat to Australia

Australia ended India's unbeaten streak at the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024 tournament as they outclassed the Uday Saharan-led side by 79 runs in the summit clash to claim their fourth title.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 10:24 IST
Irfan Pathan.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Irfan Pathan.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has slammed the Pakistanis who ridiculed the Uday Saharan-led India for their loss at the hands of Australia in the final of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024. Irfan took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to hit back at the "keyboard warriors from across the border" who found pleasure in India's heartbreaking loss in the summit clash of the tournament.

"Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset. #padosi," Irfan wrote on X.

Irfan's reaction came after numerous Pakistanis derided the Indian men's U19 cricket team after it fell inches short of claiming a record-sixth U19 Men's World Cup title. While some Pakistanis took to X to remind India of the crushing defeat they suffered at the hands of the Aussies in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023, several others simply sought pleasure from India's loss at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Notably, both India and Australia entered the final of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 with undefeated streaks and the final on Sunday (February 11) saw Australia prevail.

Related Stories
IND vs AUS: High-flying Australia halt India's juggernaut to claim fourth U19 Men's World Cup title

IND vs AUS: High-flying Australia halt India's juggernaut to claim fourth U19 Men's World Cup title

'We couldn't execute': Uday Saharan blames rash shots for India's defeat in U19 World Cup 2024 final

'We couldn't execute': Uday Saharan blames rash shots for India's defeat in U19 World Cup 2024 final

Keshav Maharaj set to feature in Bangladesh Premier League

Keshav Maharaj set to feature in Bangladesh Premier League

The Aussie captain Hugh Weibgen was fortunate with the toss and elected to bat first thinking that runs on the board in a knock-out clash might turn out to be the difference. Key knocks by Harry Dixon (42 off 56 balls), Weibgen (48 off 66 balls), Harjas Singh (55 off 64 balls) and Ollie Peake (46* off 43 balls) propelled Australia to 253 for the loss of seven wickets - the highest total in a U19 World Cup final.

In reply, India's batting order crumbled under pressure and the defending champions folded for 174 in 43.5 overs.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement