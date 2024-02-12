Irfan Pathan slams 'padosi' for 'finding pleasure' in India's U19 Men's World Cup final defeat to Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Irfan Pathan.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has slammed the Pakistanis who ridiculed the Uday Saharan-led India for their loss at the hands of Australia in the final of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024. Irfan took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to hit back at the "keyboard warriors from across the border" who found pleasure in India's heartbreaking loss in the summit clash of the tournament.

"Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset. #padosi," Irfan wrote on X.

Irfan's reaction came after numerous Pakistanis derided the Indian men's U19 cricket team after it fell inches short of claiming a record-sixth U19 Men's World Cup title. While some Pakistanis took to X to remind India of the crushing defeat they suffered at the hands of the Aussies in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023, several others simply sought pleasure from India's loss at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Notably, both India and Australia entered the final of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 with undefeated streaks and the final on Sunday (February 11) saw Australia prevail.

The Aussie captain Hugh Weibgen was fortunate with the toss and elected to bat first thinking that runs on the board in a knock-out clash might turn out to be the difference. Key knocks by Harry Dixon (42 off 56 balls), Weibgen (48 off 66 balls), Harjas Singh (55 off 64 balls) and Ollie Peake (46* off 43 balls) propelled Australia to 253 for the loss of seven wickets - the highest total in a U19 World Cup final.

In reply, India's batting order crumbled under pressure and the defending champions folded for 174 in 43.5 overs.