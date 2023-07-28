Ireland's most-capped female cricketer Mary Waldron retires from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mary Waldron

Ireland's wicketkeeper-batter and most-capped female cricketer Mary Waldron has announced her retirement from international cricket after a career at the apex level spanning over 13 years. Waldron, 39, made her international debut in the One Day International (ODI) format against New Zealand at Kibworth on July 4, 2010.

She soon made her WT20I debut Ireland took on Sri Lanka on October 14, 2010, at Potchefstroom. She was slated to retire after the third and final ODI against Australia in Dublin on Friday, July 28 but an injury ruled out that possibility. Waldron known for her presence behind the stumps played a total of 56 WODIs (Women's One Day Internationals) and 88 WT20Is (Women's T20 Internationals). She pouched 33 catches and affected 16 stumpings in the 50-overs format and grabbed 34 catches and did 28 stumpings in the WT20Is she played.

While reflecting on her retirement, Waldron extended her gratitude to the coaches and other members of the team management at Cricket Ireland. She also credited her parents for her success and thanked them too for their unwavering support.

"It’s obviously a very emotional time but I’m very proud of what I have achieved. I want to say a huge thank you to the staff and coaches at Cricket Ireland for the opportunity to represent my country, and to Pembroke and Malahide for shaping my journey and supporting me all the way.

"To my family and Roxane, thank you for your support - and giving me a roof over my head whenever I needed it. More specifically, to Mum and Dad the best supporters in the world - thank you for everything.

“Finally, to my teammates, I will miss you so much, but can’t wait to follow your journey over the years ahead," told Waldron as reported by Cricket Ireland.

Ireland skipper Laura Delany praised Waldron on an illustrious career and head coach Ed Joyce too joined her in paying tribute to one of the most legendary Irish female cricketers.

"It’s a sad day when a teammate retires – but even more so when that teammate is Mary Waldron. We made our international debuts on the same day and I have loved every minute of playing alongside her.

"I’ll miss her dearly, but it’s at times like these that we should try to celebrate a legendary career and I’m sure Irish fans will let her know how highly-regarded she is – and rightly so," said Delany.

