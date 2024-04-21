WATCH: Virat Kohli's furious reaction after being given out in KKR vs RCB clash, thrashes dustbin

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match in Kolkata on April 21, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis early in the tough chase against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Kohli kicked off RCB's innings by smashing two big sixes but was stunned by Harshit Rana's bouncer which triggered a big controversy at Eden Gardens.

Harshit's slow full-toss delivery came as a surprise for Virat who tried to defend it but found the bowler. The umpire went for a review and the replay found Virat out of the batting crease and DRS trajectory showed a fair delivery below the waistline.

But the third umpire's decision triggered Kohli who exchanged angry words with on-field umpires Vinod Seshan and Akshay Totre. Kohli also slammed his gloves on his bat on his way back to the pavilion and thrashed the dustbin near RCB's camp.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

More to follow...