IPL 2024: Records galore as SRH achieve multiple milestones after posting 277 against MI

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram against MI on March 27, 2024

On a memorable day at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 277 against Mumbai Indians in the eighth match of the IPL 2024.

Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and debutant Travis Head recorded quick fifties to help SRH post the highest team total in tournament history. SRH broke Royal Challengers Bangalore's long-standing record of 263 against Pune Warriors in 2013 by adding 14 runs more in their staggering total against the Hardik Pandya-led team.

Klaasen top-scored with 80* off just 34 balls and Abhishek-Travis recorded the fastest fifties for SRH throughout their IPL history.

Highest totals in IPL history:

277/3 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad in IPL 2024 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors in Bengaluru in IPL 2013 257/5 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Mohali in 2023 248/3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Lions in Bengaluru in 2016 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai in 2010

Fastest 50s for SRH:

16 balls - Abhishek Sharma vs MI in 2024 (today) 18 balls - Travis Head vs MI in 2024 (today) 20 balls - David Warner vs CSK in 2015

Fastest team hundreds in IPL history

6 overs - CSK vs PBKS in 2014 (2nd inns) 6 overs - KKR vs RCB in 2017 (2nd inns) 6.5 overs - CSK vs MI in 2015 (2nd inns) 7 overs - SRH vs MI in Hyderabad, 2024 (1st inns)

More to follow...