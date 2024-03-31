Lucknow Super Giants climb to fifth spot on IPL 2024 points table, Chennai Super Kings on top

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock batting for Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made their presence felt on the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 points table after a 21-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game of the season. Lucknow entered the game on the back of a loss that they suffered in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, they put up a complete performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Batting first after winning the toss, LSG witnessed stellar performances by Quinton de Kock (54 off 38 balls), Nicholas Pooran (42 off 21 balls) and Krunal Pandya (43* off 22 balls). The healthy contribution by the trio helped LSG post 199 on the board and it turned out to be just too many in the end for Punjab.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Ranking Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR (Net run rate) 1. Chennai Super Kings 2 2 0 4 1.979 2. Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 1.047 3. Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 4 0.800 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 1 2 0.675 5. Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 0.025 6. Punajb Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337 7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 1 2 2 -0.711 8. Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 2 -1.425 9. Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 -0.528 10. Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 -0.925

Orange Cap contenders

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is leading the run-charts with 181 runs after three outings this season. The right-handed batter has already registered two half-centuries in the ongoing season against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively and is looking poised for more.

Ranking Players Teams Matches Runs 1. Virat Kohli RCB 3 181 2. Heinrich Klaasen SRH 2 143 3. Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 3 137 4. Riyan Parag RR 2 127 5. Nicholas Pooran LSG 2 106

Purple Cap contenders

Mustafizur Rahman 's stupendous bowling effort of 4/29 against RCB in the curtain raiser of the IPL 2024 season has helped him maintain a lead over the other bowlers in the competition. The CSK pacer took a two-wicket haul in the game against Gujarat Titans and is holding onto the Purple cap.