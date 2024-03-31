Lucknow Super Giants climb to fifth spot on IPL 2024 points table, Chennai Super Kings on top

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made their presence felt on the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 points table after a 21-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game of the season. Lucknow entered the game on the back of a loss that they suffered in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
However, they put up a complete performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Batting first after winning the toss, LSG witnessed stellar performances by Quinton de Kock (54 off 38 balls), Nicholas Pooran (42 off 21 balls) and Krunal Pandya (43* off 22 balls). The healthy contribution by the trio helped LSG post 199 on the board and it turned out to be just too many in the end for Punjab.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Ranking
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|NRR (Net run rate)
|1.
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.979
|2.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.047
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0.800
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0.675
|5.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0.025
|6.
|Punajb Kings
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.337
|7.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.711
|8.
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.425
|9.
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.528
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.925
Orange Cap contenders
The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is leading the run-charts with 181 runs after three outings this season. The right-handed batter has already registered two half-centuries in the ongoing season against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively and is looking poised for more.
|Ranking
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|1.
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|3
|181
|2.
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|2
|143
|3.
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|3
|137
|4.
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|2
|127
|5.
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|2
|106
Purple Cap contenders
|Rankings
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|1.
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|2
|6
|2.
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|2
|5
|3.
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|2
|4
|4.
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|3
|4
|5.
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|3
|4