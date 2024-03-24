IPL 2024 Points table: Check where all teams rank after playing one match each, RR on top, CSK hot on heels

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians players.

IPL 2024 Points table: The first round of IPL 2024 matches ended with Gujarat Titans defeating Mumbai Indians in match number 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shubman Gill's GT scripted a spectacular come-from-behind win and edged past Hardik Pandya-led MI by 6 runs.

After the first five matches, Rajasthan Royals occupy the top spot in the points table, while Chennai Super Kings are on the second place. Punjab Kings occupy the third position with GT being on fourth. The only other team to win a match is Kolkata Knight Riders as they sit on the fifth place.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (6th), Mumbai Indians (7th), Delhi Capitals (8th), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (9th) and Lucknow Super Giants are the teams who have not won a game in their opener.

IPL 2024 points table after match 5

