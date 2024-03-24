Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
  5. IPL 2024 Points table: Check where all teams rank after playing one match each, RR on top, CSK hot on heels

IPL 2024 Points table: Gujarat Titans edged past Mumbai Indians in a thrilling contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All the 10 teams have now played a match each. Check where all teams rank after the first round of matches.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2024 23:41 IST
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians players.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians players.

IPL 2024 Points table: The first round of IPL 2024 matches ended with Gujarat Titans defeating Mumbai Indians in match number 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shubman Gill's GT scripted a spectacular come-from-behind win and edged past Hardik Pandya-led MI by 6 runs.

After the first five matches, Rajasthan Royals occupy the top spot in the points table, while  Chennai Super Kings are on the second place. Punjab Kings occupy the third position with GT being on fourth. The only other team to win a match is Kolkata Knight Riders as they sit on the fifth place. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (6th), Mumbai Indians (7th), Delhi Capitals (8th), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (9th) and Lucknow Super Giants are the teams who have not won a game in their opener.

India Tv - IPL 2024 points table after match 5

Image Source : IPLIPL 2024 points table after match 5

More to follow...

