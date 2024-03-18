Monday, March 18, 2024
     
  5. KL Rahul unlikely to keep wickets in initial IPL 2024 games, Pooran-de Kock to don gloves

KL Rahul unlikely to keep wickets in initial IPL 2024 games, Pooran-de Kock to don gloves

Lucknow Super Giants captain and wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul suffered an injury during the first Test match against England in Hyderabad but has been cleared by the National Cricket Academy to feature in the Indian Premier League 2024.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 19:44 IST
KL Rahul
Image Source : PTI KL Rahul against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is all set to make his injury return after getting an all-clear from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but has been reportedly advised not to don wicketkeeping gloves in the initial games at the Indian Premier League 2024.

The star batter suffered a strain in his quadriceps during the first Test match against England forcing him to the next four games. He recently joined the LSG's pre-season training camp and is set to feature in the entire IPL 2024 season.

According to a report from PTI, Rahul has been advised not to keep in the initial stage of the tournament and play as a pure batter. A decision is unlikely to harm LSG's preparations as they boast quality wicketkeeping options in Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock

"The NCA has given Rahul clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24," the BCCI source was quoted saying by PTI. "It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days. For the first few games, he will only play as a pure batter."

More to follow...

