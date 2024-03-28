Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals, KKR sign 16-year-old Afghan spinner

IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals, KKR sign 16-year-old Afghan spinner

Rajasthan Royals signed the experienced South African spinner Keshav Maharaj for a base price of INR 50 lakh as an injury replacement for the pacer Prasidh Krishna and Kolkata Knight Riders signed the rising Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2024 19:58 IST
Keshav Majaraj
Image Source : GETTY Keshav Majaraj at ICC World Cup 2023

Rajasthan Royals signed the veteran South African spinner Keshav Maharaj as an injury replacement for Prasidh Krishna for the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday, March 28. Kolkata Knight Riders also announced a surprise replacement for injured Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

KKR replaced Mujeeb with the 16-year-old offspinner, Allah Ghazanfar, from Afghanistan for a base price of INR 20 lakh. Ghazanfar made his international debut during Afghanistan's recent ODIs against Ireland and will become the youngest player for LSG if earns an IPL cap this season.

The star Australian spinner Adam Zampa withdrew his name due to personal reasons and left Rajasthan's campaign ahead of the 2024 edition. With Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvenra Chahal in the team, the Royals are likely to utilise Maharaj as a backup spin option this season.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named Allah Ghazanfar as replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman while Rajasthan Royals (RR) added Keshav Maharaj to the squad in place of Prasidh Krishna for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," IPL statement said. "Allah Ghazanfar has represented Afghanistan in 2 ODIs. The youngster has played 3 T20s and 6 List A matches and has 5 and 4 wickets respectively against his name. He joins KKR for his base price of INR 20 Lac."

Related Stories
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jos Buttler and Samson key for RR after Jaiswal departs early

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Jos Buttler and Samson key for RR after Jaiswal departs early

WATCH | Jonty Rhodes rides bike to Lucknow Super Giants training session

WATCH | Jonty Rhodes rides bike to Lucknow Super Giants training session

RR vs DC Playing XIs: Anrich Nortje returns for Delhi, Rajasthan Royals remain unchanged

RR vs DC Playing XIs: Anrich Nortje returns for Delhi, Rajasthan Royals remain unchanged

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement