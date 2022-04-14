IPL 2022 RR Playing 11 vs GT: Jimmy Neesham likely to replace Rassie van der Dussen in Rajasthan Royals 11

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ RAJASTHAN ROYALS Jimmy Neesham hits net ahead of RR vs GT clash in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will look to solidify their position at the top when they take on newcomer Gujarat Titans on Thursday here at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Sanju Samson's side is coming into this game after beating another newcomer Lucknow Super Giants by three runs in a thrilling contest.

Jimmy Neesham in place of Rassie van der Dussen

RR's top order is in fine form however the team management might look to strengthen their lower middle order by adding Jimmy Neesham in place of South African batter Rassie van der Dussen. This will also give Sanju a medium-pace bowling option for the middle overs.

The orange cap holder Jos Buttler is in sublime form and will look to take lead in the list of highest run-getter of the season. The talisman has scored a century and a fifty in this season. His new partner at the top Devdutt Padikkal was struggling with the form this season but he has looked good ever since he got his place back at the top replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RR's middle order consists of Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, and Riyan Parag. Captain Samson can steady the ship in case of early wickets while Hetmyer and Parag can hit the ball a long way from the word go. They need one more batsman who can bowl a bit as well and thus the team management can add Jimmy Neesham in the lower order.

Rajasthan has the best bowling attack in the league. With Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna bowling at 140 plus upfront and spin duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal spinning web in the middle overs, RR bowlers make even small targets look big. In their last game, they defended 165 at Mumbai where the dew factor has played a big role. Navdeep Saini is the only weak link in RR's bowling attack and with the inclusion of Neesham this problem can also be resolved.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy.