IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Punjab vs Lucknow

Where can you watch PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022?

Friday, 29th April

At what time does PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squad

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav