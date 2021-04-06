IPL 2021: Three more test COVID-19 positive at Wankhede Stadium

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Wankhede Stadium.

Indian Premier League preparations have hit another roadblock on Monday when two of groundstaff members and a plumber at the Wankhede Stadium, which will host the opening rounds of IPL 2021, in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19.

A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official confirmed to news agency ANI of the development and revealed that in order to ensure safe proceedings of the tournament the groundstaff members will be staying at the stadium and won't be travelling.

"Two more ground staff members and one plumber returned with positive Covid-19 results on Monday. Earlier, 10 ground staff members had tested positive for Covid at the Wankhede," the MCA source said on Tuesday.

"There is a clubhouse inside the Wankhede Stadium, all the groundstaff will stay there till the Mumbai leg is over in order to conduct the IPL smoothly," the source added.

Earlier it was reported that most of the Wankhede's 10 ground-staff members, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have now tested negative.

The Maharashtra government on Monday cleared the decks for the IPL to take place in the COVID-ravaged Mumbai, allowing teams to practice after 8pm and travel to their respective hotels during the night curfew that has been imposed to contain the pandemic.

Due to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday announced "Break the Chain", under which section 144 and night-curfew from 8pm to 7am on weekdays has been imposed on entire Maharashtra, including Mumbai.