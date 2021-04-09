Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians confirm this overseas star won't be available for opener against RCB

Mumbai Indians will take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the season on April 9, but the defending champions will be without one of their major overseas players.

The MI on Friday confirmed that their South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock won't be available for match against RCB. His absence is due to the fact that he landed in India earlier this week, even if it was a bubble-to-bubble transfer (de Kock was earlier a part of the South African team's bubble).

The MI also confirmed that de Kock is currently undergoing a seven-day mandatory quarantine.

"Captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been Mumbai Indians’ preferred opening pair for at least two years now. However, the latter joins the MI camp after completing national duties and will undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine. Therefore, this game will see a new pair open the game for the Men in Blue and Gold," the MI wrote on in a preview for the match on their official website.

The franchise further hinted that Chris Lynn could replace the South African in the XI. "Chris Lynn, who was in an unforgiving mood in the Big Bash League, might be a great backup option," the preview further read.

Earlier, MI captain Rohit Sharma talked about the players are "lucky" to do what they love during such time.

"A lot of people are going through hard times, a lot of people are not able to work, not able to do what they like to. At least we are lucky that we are getting to do what we like," Rohit said in a video, which was posted by his franchise on Twitter.

"At least I am happy playing cricket which is what I love at the end of the day. If we have to adjust, we have to adjust. And try and see how you can get the best out of, you know, this bubble life as well," India's white-ball vice-captain added on Thursday.