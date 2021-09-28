IPL 2021 MI vs PBKS: Kieron Pollard first player to unique T20 double

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kieron Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Tuesday became the first player to have over 10,000 runs and 300 wickets to his name in the T20 format.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder plucked wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in the IPL 2021 encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Abu Dhabi, becoming the only player to achieve the milestone.

Dwayne Bravo (546), Imran Tahir (420), Sunil Narine (416), Lasith Malinga (390), Rashid Khan (387), Shakib Al Hasan (385), Sohail Tanvir (375), Wahab Riaz (355), Shahid Afridi (344), and Andre Russell (340) are ahead of Pollard in top wicket-takers list of the T20 format.

Chris Gayle leads the T20 run-scorers' list with 14,275 runs under his belt in 439 innings. Pollard is second with over 11,000 runs including a ton and 56 half-centuries in 500 innings.

For the Mumbai outfit, Pollard has over 3000 runs and 65 wickets in 175 matches. Only Pollard and Krunal Pandya have clocked the 1000-run mark and the 50-wicket milestone for the franchise.

Earlier, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against the Punjab side. Defending champions MI have slipped to seventh place in the points table with just four wins in 10 games.

Mumbai were fourth on the points table of IPL 2021 when the edition was halted in May due to the second wave of COVID breaching through bio-bubbles.