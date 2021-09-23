IPL 2021: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma eyes strong return against favourites Kolkata

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma eyes strong return against favourite opponent Kolkata

In the first game of the second’s leg resumption in 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Mumbai Indians dearly missed Rohit Sharma – both, the captain and the batsman. The defending champions conceded a 20-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the side failed to chase the 157-run target in Dubai.

Kieron Pollard had led the side in Rohit’s absence and while the West Indian had captained the MI in the past, there were a few head-turning decisions in the game – majorly the one to hand out the 19th over to Trent Boult. The Kiwi pacer has been significantly expensive towards the death; in the 19th and 20th overs in the Indian Premier League, Boult has bowled at an economy rate of 11.14 with 22 wickets in 201 balls.

In the chase, MI lost early wickets and Rohit’s replacement in the top-order, Anmolpreet Singh scored 16 off 14 deliveries.

Ahead of their game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the MI captain is set to make a timely return to the XI. With four wins and as many losses in eight games, the Mumbai Indians have been shaky this season and the side will hope that Rohit’s return will inspire a change in fortunes.

Rohit against KKR

Rohit Sharma’s return is also opportune for Mumbai Indians as the Indian opener is the highest scorer against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history. He boasts of an impressive average of 46.76 against Kolkata, with 982 runs in 28 innings at a strike-rate of 133.06.

Here are the top-5 run-getters against KKR in the IPL:

Player Innings Runs Rohit Sharma (MI) 28 982 David Warner (SRH) 24 915 Suresh Raina (CSK) 25 818 Virat Kohli (RCB) 28 735 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 26 734

Among all other franchises, Rohit has scored the most against Kolkata Knight Riders as well. He has also won four PLayer of the Match awards in contests between MI and KKR, which is the most by any player. Both, Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya have won three each.

Rohit Sharma's stats against KKR:

Innings Runs Average S/R Hundreds 28 982 46.76 133.06 1

(Stats via ESPNCricinfo)

His only century in the Indian Premier League also came against KKR in the 2012 season.

Among recent games, Rohit played an important 42-run innings against the Knight Riders, anchoring the innings after the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock. MI won the game by 10 runs.

In the previous season, Rohit had registered scores of 35 and 80 against Kolkata.