PBKS vs CSK: Deepak Chahar records his best ever bowling figures in IPL, becomes part of unique list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) turned up a dominating show with the ball in skipper MS Dhoni's 200th match for the franchise as they restricted Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 106 for eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Deepak Chahar took four early wickets and bowled a miserly spell (4/13 in four overs) as PBKS found themselves tottering at 26 for five wickets after 6.2 overs.

Chahar became the second player to pluck four or more wickets in his 50th IPL match. Siddharth Trivedi, who had registered figures of 4/25 in a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back in 2012, was previously the only player to have achieved this feat.

Only batsman Shahrukh Khan could offer resistance. The No. 6 batsman who walked in during the fifth over after the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran, scored 47 off 36 balls and stayed at the crease till the end but found very little support. Jhye Richardson made 15 off 22 and added 31 for the sixth wicket with Shahrukh.

Chahar made the ball talk early on. He bowled Mayank Agarwal with a ball that moved away a bit and hit the stumps.

After skipper K.L. Rahul (5) was run out with a brilliant direct throw from Ravindra Jadeja, Gayle (10) couldn't handle the knuckle ball and scooped it to cover as Jadeja took a catch diving full length.

Soon, Chahar got rid of Nicholas Pooran (0) who pulled a short delivery straight to deep square leg. Deepak Hooda chipped one that was moving away to the mid-off fielder to leave PBKS five down for 26 and looking down the barrel.

(With IANS Inputs)