IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul

With a win and a loss in the tournament after their respective two games, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings stand on familiar grounds, heading into the 11th game of the ongoing IPL 2021. And besides those numbers, the two teams have also shown similar signs in the tournament.

The middle order of both the teams have struggled in their two games. While Rajasthan Royals called out the follies in Delhi's game, Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar showed the same against Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals will however head into the Northern Derby as favourites owing to the inclusion of Anrich Nortje which will bolster their pace attack.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings statistical preview:

Head-to-head tie: Punjab have a 15-11 lead in their head-to-head tie against Delhi Capitals. in 26 T20 ties. However, the two have never played at the Wankhede together. At neutral venues, they have been inseparable in eight IPL encounters with each side winning four matches each.

How useful will be Ashwin?

The veteran Indian offie did not bowl his full quota of four overs in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals, but Ashwin will come in handy when Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran walk in today, both lefty-handers. Ashwin has dismissed Gayle five times in 61 balls in IPL for just 51 runs. Pooran was dismissed once in their only meeting in IPL, where the West Indies batsman scored 15 off 14 against the offie.

How to stop KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal?

Both Rahul and Mayank have been vulnerable against leg-spinners in IPL since 2019, falling five and seven times respectively. Rahul's strike rate of 112.6 against the variety is his least against any bowling type.