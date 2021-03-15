Delhi Capitals' newbies Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod eager to show mettle under Shreyas Iyer, Ricky Ponting

Image Source : TWITTER Lukman Meriwala

Delhi Capitals' two new recruits, wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod and left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala are both excited and eager to prove their mettle under skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting in the impending 14th season of the Indian Premier League. The two cricketers were roped in at their base price of INR 20 Lakhs during the IPL auction which took place last month in Chennai.

Vinod, who plays for Kerala and has scored 906 T20 runs in his 35-match career, is rather excited to play alongside Steve Smith, who as well was picked by the Capitals in the auction after Rajasthan Royals had released him earlier this year.

"I am excited to play in a team of youngsters who were last year’s finalists. It will be exciting to play alongside Steve Smith and to be coached by Ricky Ponting. I am also looking forward to playing under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy as well," he said.

This will be his second IPL season having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017, although he made just three appearances making 19 runs. Recalling that season, Vinod spoke about his experience of sharing the dressing room with AB de Villiers. " I look up to AB de Villiers. I was in awe of AB when I saw him and got to be with him in person. I was too shy to even talk to him. During a team meeting, he once told me 'I will be watching you'. He told me to practice breathing while batting to help me attain clarity while thinking and playing. I have been practicing that ever since he told me."

Lukman, the Baroda-based pacer, has played 44 T20 matches, picking 72 wickets at an incredible average of 14.54. In the last Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign, he picked 15 wickets to finish as the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Lukman is looking forward to spending time with Delhi Capitals' speedsters Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Kagiso Rabada. "I am really happy to join the Delhi Capitals. My family and the people in my village are also very happy. I am looking forward to speaking with Ishant (Sharma) bhai, Umesh (Yadav) bhai and Kagiso Rabada in the camp. Whenever I make a mistake, I will speak to them and work on my mistakes."

Although he was expecting himself to be picked by an IPL team, it still remains a surreal feeling for the 29-year-old who will be making his maiden IPL appearance.

"When the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 was held, I didn't think about anything else and focussed on only that tournament. After doing well there, I expected to be picked by an IPL team this year. When the auction was going on, I was practicing in the nets in Surat. The Vijay Hazare Trophy was going on that time. Our team's (Baroda) video analyst came to the nets and told that I have been picked by Delhi Capitals. I stopped bowling immediately and was so happy to hear the news. Our nets session was also paused for five minutes as all the players in my team congratulated me," said Meriwala.