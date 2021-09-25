Image Source : IPLT20.COM DC vs RR IPL 2021 Toss Update: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Toss and Playing 11 Updates

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be aiming to retake the top spot from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they meet the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Royals secured a thrilling victory against Punjab Kings in their first game since season's resumption in the UAE, beating KL Rahul's side by 2 runs. RR pacer Kartik Tyagi defended four runs in the final over of the match.

DELHI CAPITALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 9

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 3

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/3 wins

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

DC vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets

SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

DC vs RCB - DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run

DC vs KKR - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

SRH vs DC - SRH won toss, opted to bat - DC won by 8 wickets

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 8

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/4 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets

RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets

MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs