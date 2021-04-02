Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson land in Chennai to join Sunrisers Hyderabad camp

Sunrisers Hyderabad's duo David Warner and Kane Williamson, as well as the franchise's assistant coach Brad Haddin on Friday landed in Chennai ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The official social media account of SRH posted a picture of the trio in Chennai.

"The eagles have landed. We repeat, the eagles have landed! Welcoming skipper @davidwarner31, Kane and Brad Haddin to Chennai. Let’s go Risers! #OrangeOrNothing #ReturnOfTheRisers #OrangeArmy," SRH wrote.

Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the playoff stage in the previous season of the tournament, eventually facing a defeat to Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier.

In the 2021 season, SRH will play their first five matches in Chennai, opening their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11. Then, the franchise will shift its base to Delhi for four games, before travelling to Kolkata for three matches.

The Sunrisers will end their group stage in Bengaluru, where they play in their final two games.

Earlier this week, Australia's Mitchell Marsh confirmed that he won't be representing Sunrisers in the upcoming edition of the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue, following which the franchise roped in England's Jason Roy as a replacement.