IPL 2021: CSK allow Moeen Ali to drop liquor brand logo

Image Source : TWITTER Recent photo of Moeen Ali not featuring CSK's liquor brand sponsor on his jersey.

Moeen Ali won't be sporting any liquor brand logo at the upcoming Indian Premier League while featuring for Chennai Super Kings as the three-time champions have accepted the English Muslim all-rounder's request for featuring no liquor brand on his jersey over his religious beliefs.

CSK have liquor brand SNJ 10000, which is a surrogate product brand of Chennai-based SNJ Distilleries. as one of its jersey sponsors. Earlier reports surfaced that Moeen, who practices Islam, made a request to the franchise to drop the logo from his jersey.

"CSK respect their players and their decisions. If they don't want to wear jerseys sporting liquor logos, they understand. There is no compulsion from their side as well as from their sponsors," an unnamed franchise official told Times of India.

Moeen isn't the only instance when Muslim players have refused to promote liquor brands. Moeen's CSK teammate Imran Tahir also has declined to feature such brands in the past while South Africa's Hashim Amla reportedly agreed to a pay cut for all his international career while declining to feature team's title sponsor on his jersey.