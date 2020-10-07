IPL 2020 | Steve Smith fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate during the match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The IPL, on its official website, released a statement to confirm the same.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement read.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer have also been fined for the same offence this season.

The RR faced a 57-run defeat in the match against MI as the side failed to chase the 194-run target. Suryakumar Yadav scored a splendid 79* for MI and was complemented by Rohit Sharma (35) and Hardik Pandya (30*) as MI scored 193/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, the RR top-order failed to step up again as the side lost its first three wickets in merely 17 deliveries at the start of the innings. Jos Buttler emerged as the saving grace in the batting order with a 70-run knock in 44 deliveries.

The side was eventually bowled out on 136 with 11 balls to spare. This was RR's third successive loss in the IPL after making a bright start to the tournament, which saw them at the top of the table with two wins in as many matches.

The side will return to action on October 9 against Delhi Capitals.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage