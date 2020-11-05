IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: 'This was our best performance so far,' says Rohit Sharma after MI's win over DC

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians produced a dominating display to beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs and reach a sixth IPL final.

Mumbai Indians secured a dominating 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai to secure a place in the final of IPL 2020. This will be MI's sixth appearance in the titular clash, having won the tournament on four occasions.

In a fairly one-sided affair, MI put 200/5 on the board before restricted the Capitals to 143/8, thanks to terrific bowling from Jasprit Bumrah (4/14) and Trent Boult (2/9). Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over, before Bumrah sent Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer back to pavilion in his opening spell.

MI captain Rohit Sharma was pleased with his side's performance. In the post-match presentation, Rohit termed it as the side's "best performance" in this edition so far.

"I guess this was our best so far. The way de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav took the momentum after I got out early was good to see. Perfect result for us," Rohit said.

"We never had a target in mind. We are a different team and we play differently. We just wanted to have a good powerplay and then take it from there. We knew we have the power to accelerate at the end. Ishan has been in just great form, so we just wanted him to be really positive after the second time-out."

Ishan Kishan played a brilliant unbeaten 55-run knock and played a crucial role in the partnership with Hardik Pandya which steered MI to 200/5 in 20 overs.

"We told that to Krunal as well, just bat positively and put the bowlers under pressure. With such a versatile squad, we can change the batting and bowling order," Rohit further added.

Trent Boult bowled only two overs and was seen in the MI dug-out during the course of DC innings, but Rohit dismissed speculations of a potential injury.

"I've not seen him (Boult). But he seems okay. I don't think it's a big problem. Three day rest and he should be back on the park," Rohit said.

Rohit also heaped praise on the duo of Boult and Bumrah, saying that they have been in "solid form."

"Bumrah and Boult have been in solid form. They play for different teams so they have different plans. We as a team have different plans and it's great to see them execute those," said Rohit.

