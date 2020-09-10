IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan posts message for Kolkata Knight Riders fans on Twitter

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan posts message for fans on Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday posted a message for the franchise fans on Twitter. Shah Rukh, who is one of the prime reasons behind KKR's massive fan following, wants the fans to get behind the Knights throughout the season.

“@kkriders #HaiTaiyaar... come on, let’s get behind our Knights and support them through this season! #TuFanNahiToofanHai,” Shah Rukh wrote in a social media post.

While, the Kolkata based franchise posted: “This year, the Knight Riders have only one chant and one salute, and it’s all about you. Tu jaan le tu kaun hai, #TuFanNahiToofanHai”

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday said his side would miss the fans who bring in a massive energy during IPL matches at the iconic Eden Gardens.

"We will be missing our fans this year and the energy of Eden Gardens. We wanted to communicate directly with KKR fans, and wanted to convey what they mean to us. We do understand that they can't be here in person with us, but they will be in our heart," Karthik said here while launching a campaign titled "Tu Fan Nahi Toofan Hai!"

"This year, it's not so much for us. We're playing for you all. We want to put a smile on their faces through our cricket. If we play the right brand of cricket, I'm sure we will make sure that you know we put a smile on every KKR fan out there."

The two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first game of 2020 IPL against the Mumbai Indians on 23rd September in Abu Dhabi.

The Dinesh Karthik-led team finished fifth on the points table and failed to qualify for the Playoffs in IPL 2019.

