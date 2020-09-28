IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab stars lead in race for Orange, Purple caps

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Check the top-5 list in the race for Orange and Purple caps after the game between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

After a thrilling finish to the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab which saw Steve Smith's men win by four wickets, the holders of Orange and Purple caps have changed again. Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson were the stars for RR, while KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, too, shined for the Royals in the game which saw 449 runs being scored.

The Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has got hold of the Orange Cap while his teammate Mohammad Shami took the Purple Cap from Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada following Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match.

Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).

In the bowlers' list, Shami leads the bowling chart with seven wickets in three matches.Rabada (five wickets in two games) and CSK pacer Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) are the next two top wicket-takers.

Here's the list of Orange Cap holders:

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) - 3 matches, 222 runs Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) - 3 matches, 221 runs Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) - 3 matches, 173 runs Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) - 2 matches, 159 runs Steve Smith (Rajasthan Royals) - 2 matches, 119 runs

Here's the list of Purple Cap holders:

Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab) - 3 matches, 7 wickets Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) - 2 matches, 5 wickets Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) - 3 matches, 5 wickets Sheldon Cottrell (Kings XI Punjab) - 3 matches, 5 wickets Murugan Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab) - 2 matches, 4 wickets

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker, and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals currently stand at the top of the points table with four points, having won both their opening games so far in the league. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals (four points from two games), Kings XI Punjab (two points from three games) and Mumbai Indians (two points from two games).

(With inputs from IANS)

