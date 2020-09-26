IPL 2020 | Jason Holder arrives in UAE to join Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jason Holder has reached the United Arab Emirates to join Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, as replacement for Mitchell Marsh. The Australian all-rounder faced with an injury while bowling during the side's opening game against RCB.
Marsh walked off the field but returned to bat in the chase. However, the pain was clearly visible as he played an aggressive shot. Marsh was eventually ruled out of the rest of the tournament.
Holder was later named as replacement for Marsh for the rest of the season.
The SRH confirmed the arrival of Holder in the UAE on their official social media profiles. "Say hi to @Jaseholder98, #OrangeArmy," wrote the SRH.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a defeat in their first game of the season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as the side suffered a big collapse in the run-chase.
The side will be aiming to make a comeback in their second match later today when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders, who also conceded a 44-run defeat in their opening match to defending champions Mumbai Indians.