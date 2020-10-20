IPL 2020 | Despite poor show with the bat, MS Dhoni is still the most successful wicketkeeper this year

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

After his departure from the biggest stage, all eyes were on Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni to return to the field through IPL 2020. The former India skipper braced the pitch for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.

However, it hasn't been a memorable expedition for Dhoni so far. Widely regarded as one of the strongest franchises in the IPL, CSK haven't looked at their best in the UAE. The Yellow Army, after enduring a miserable run, are currently sitting bottom in the points table with just three wins in 10 matches.

Apart from CSK's disappointing show, fans haven't been able to witness Dhoni's magic with the bat too. Struggling to stitch a colossal knock in the middle, Dhoni has looked out of rhythm and is only averaging 27 this season.

However, the CSK captain's batting misery hasn't affected his wicketkeeping ability. Dhoni, 39, is currently in the latter phase of his cricketing journey. But the age factor hasn't taken a toll over his agility behind the stumps.

In the on-going IPL 2020, Dhoni is the among the most successful wicketkeepers. He still has the maximum number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper. Dhoni has 15 dismissals under his belt, five more than Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock. These 15 dismissals comprise 14 catches and a single stumping.

Dhoni recently also achieved the feat of scoring 4000 runs for CSK and claiming 150 dismissals in the league. The Ranchi stalwart, who also became the first player to make 200 IPL appearances, scored 28 off 28 against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Nonetheless, CSK failed to get back to winning ways after amassing a meagre total of 125 on the board.

"You don't want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. Also the youngsters, we didn't see the spark to push the guys," said Dhoni after losing to RR by seven wickets.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage