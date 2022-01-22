INDU19 vs UGAU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: ICC U19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs Uganda U19

IND vs UGA ICC U19 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips India U19 vs Uganda U19; Playing XI
India will take on Uganda in the 22nd Match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
Match Details
India U19 vs Uganda U19, 22nd Match, Group B
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
6:30 PM IST
Dream 11
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Nishant Sindhu (c), Dinesh Bana(w), Garv Sangwan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Ravi Kumar, Isaac Ategeka, Pascal Murungi (vc), Juma Miyaji, Matthew Musinguzi
Probable Playing XI
India U 19 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Nishant Sindhu(c), Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Garv Sangwan, Vicky Ostwal, Aneeshwar Gautam, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar
Uganda U 19 Ronald Omara(w), Fahad Mutagana, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi(c), Cyrus Kakuru, Juma Miyaji, Joseph Baguma, Edwin Nuwagaba, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi
Squads
Uganda U19 Squad: Ronald Omara(w), Fahad Mutagana, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi(c), Edwin Nuwagaba, Cyrus Kakuru, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyaji, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi, Munir Ismail, Christopher Kidega, Ronald Lutaaya, Akram Nsubuga, Pius Oloka, Ronald Opio
India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Nishant Sindhu(c), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Garv Sangwan, Vicky Ostwal, Aneeshwar Gautam, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed, Siddarth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details
In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.
In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.
In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.