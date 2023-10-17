IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India's ODI record at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
India will be playing their eighth ODI game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune when they take on Bangladesh on Thursday, October 19. This will be the first ODI meeting between the two sides at the venue.

Kumar Rupesh October 17, 2023
Indian cricket team celebrating a wicket against Pakistan during World Cup 2023.
After registering a historic eighth win over Pakistan in the history of the ODI World Cup, the Indian cricket team will now look to defeat Bangladesh and win four games on the bounce in the ongoing marquee tournament.

India are riding the crest of a winning wave and it seems that they don't have any major concerns at the moment. After defeating Australia in their campaign opener by six wickets, the Men in Blue hammered Afghanistan by eight wickets and kept their winning streak against arch-rivals Pakistan in the men's ODI World Cup intact after emerging victorious at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by seven wickets.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will lock horns with the Bangla Tigers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India's ODI record at the venue can trigger mixed emotions from the fans as it has not been a very happy hunting ground for them.

India's ODI record at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Team Team Winner Margin Date
India  Australia Australia 72 runs October 13, 2013
India England India  3 wickets January 15, 2017
India New Zealand India 6 wickets October 25, 2017
India West Indies West Indies 43 runs October 27, 2018
India England India 66 runs March 23, 2021
India England England 6 wickets March 26, 2021
India England India 7 runs March 28, 2021

On the other hand, Bangladesh have got off to an underwhelming start to their World Cup campaign with just a solitary win coming their way after three fixtures. Their only win came in their campaign opener against Afghanistan but they went on to lose their second and third fixture to the defending champions England and to New Zealand respectively.

Their skipper Shakib Al Hasan is down with a quad injury and they will hope that he regains his fitness ahead of the clash against India.

